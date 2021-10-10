Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh says Nebraska fans wanted to tear down goal posts: ‘Not on our guys’ watch’

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh believes that if Nebraska would have been able to defeat the No. 9 Wolverines on Saturday night, that Cornhuskers fans would have stormed the field to tear down the goal posts.

Following the game, Harbaugh spoke to the media about his defense and said the Nebraska fans were not going to storm the field on this players’ watch.

From WolverinesWire:

“Making the plays when they had to. It’s been — saw the same thing when we played Rutgers. Not to flinch, that’s what I’m talking about, that kind of grit, that kind of determination of not being denied. Just staying after it until you make one more better, sensational, incredible play than they do. And they were making some big ones. That catch on the sideline, that was an incredible catch that they made. They did some great things.

“And the atmosphere, the environment — it just showed a lot of poise and moxie by our guys. There’s no doubt they wanted to storm the field, tear down the goal posts, carry them to the — but not on our guys’ watch tonight. That was pretty cool, pretty cool. Proud of them.”

The Wolverines faced some adversity but walked away with a 32-29 win to move to 6-0.