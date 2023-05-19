Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh soars in NCAA coach rankings

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has defeated Ohio State two years in a row, won back-to-back Big Ten Championships, and advanced to the College Football Playoff for a second-straight season. Because of those things, it is no surprise at all that Harbaugh has soared in the latest NCAA head coach rankings posted by CBS Sports.

In the latest rankings posted by CBS Sports, Harbaugh moved up four spots to No. 5. The only coaches ranked ahead of Harbaugh are Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney, and Lincoln Riley.

“It wasn't hard to see the climb into the top five coming for Harbaugh. That's what tends to happen when you win the Big Ten two years in a row and reach the playoff both times. The next step for Harbaugh is winning a CFP game when he gets there. Still, even without the playoff win, Harbaugh's reputation has recovered nicely the last few years now that he's slain the Ohio State dragon. 2022 rank: 9 (+4)“

Top 10 Head Coaches

1. Nick Saban

2. Kirby Smart

3. Dabo Swinney

4. Lincoln Riley

5. Jim Harbaugh

6. Brian Kelly

7. Kyle Whittingham

8. Ryan Day

9. Luke Fickell

10. James Franklin