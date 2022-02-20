Michigan HC Juwan Howard accosts Wisconsin coach in handshake line [VIDEO]

Well, that’s not how it’s supposed to go. Following the University of Michigan’s loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, head coach Juwan Howard lost his cool. Watch as the Wolverine’s head coach shows you exactly what bad sportsmanship looks like:

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Now, no one knows exactly what was said to Howard, but that is definitely not the type of reaction one would expect. The Wolverines lost to the Badgers 77-63, making their odds to make the tournament that much more far-fetched. And, with the looming discipline that could take place, it could be a quiet March in Ann Arbor.