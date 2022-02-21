in College Sports

Michigan HC Juwan Howard suspended for post-game altercation with Wisconsin

On Sunday, during the post-game handshake line, coaches and players from both Michigan and Wisconsin were involved in an altercation that included Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard “slapping” a Badgers assistant after said assistant put his hands on multiple Michigan players.

Just moments ago, it was revealed that Michigan will suspend Howard for the remainder of the regular season, which is five games.

Nation, do you agree with this suspension?

