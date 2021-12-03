Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh releases statement on shootings at Oxford High School

University of Michigan head coach has released a statement on the shootings that took place this week at Oxford High School.

“I am so incredibly sorry,” Harbaugh said. “I know there are no words. The families and community of Oxford are in need of every prayer that we can possibly offer them. Lifting you all up before the one who conquered death.”

Michigan Football reveals patch they will wear at Big Ten Championship to honor Oxford victims

When Michigan takes the field on Saturday night against Iowa at the Big Ten Championship Game, they will be wearing a special patch on their white jerseys.

As you can see in the photo below, the Wolverines will be wearing a special patch to honor the four students who were killed on Tuesday when a 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School.

The patch, which is the shape of a Block “O”, is to honor the victims, survivors, and community members.

The “TM 42” on the patch is to honor Tate Myre, who wore No. 42 on the Oxford football team. Myre was a 16-year-old sophomore who was being recruited to play football at the college level.

The four blue hearts are to honor Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Tate Myre, who are the four students who were killed.

#OxfordStrong #MichiganStrong