Michigan head coach Juwan Howard says Wolverines expect to stay in Indiana until April 6th

The Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten champions, an accomplishment that they’re certainly proud of. And rightfully so.

However, you can bet that they have their sights set on a higher prize.

Juwan Howard and the Wolverines arrived in Indianapolis last week, but thanks to COVID-19 safety protocols, will be confined to their designated hotel floor.

However, Howard is loving every minute of it, and stated how long he expects his team to remain in the city.

“Actually I love this place,” he said during an appearance on “The Stoney and Jansen Show” on 97.1 The Ticket this morning. “I remember last year when we had a chance to play here, we were staying at the same hotel and it got cut short and they sent us home. So I’m enjoying it. I want to stay here for a very long time — until April 6th. That’s the day I’m expecting to check out.”

Of course, Howard also addressed the dust-up involving him and Maryland head coach Marc Turgeon last week that resulted in the former’s ejection from the game, an eventual Wolverines win.

“It’s funny you say that,” he said. “When we played against Ohio State (in the semifinals), I was Mr. Apologetic when it came to the coaches’ box. I looked down, I lifted my feet I was like, damn, OK, I’m kind of outside the line — I stepped back right away.”

For Michigan, who is preparing for either Mount St. Mary’s or Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, the job is simply about “rolling up your sleeves” and getting to work.

“In basketball at this time of year, you make no excuses,” Howard said. “Work is work and you just roll up your sleeves.”