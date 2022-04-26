Michigan head coach Juwan Howard spotted with Emoni Bates [Photo]

As you have likely heard by now, the former top recruit in the nation Emoni Bates has decided to part ways with Memphis and he has entered the transfer portal.
Following the news that he was entering the portal, a report surfaced that Bates said that Michigan was one of the teams interested in him.
Well, as you can see below, a photo posted by @themichiganpage shows Bates with Michigan head coach, Juwan Howard.
If you are a Michigan fan, would you like to see Bates come to Ann Arbor?
@JuwanHoward and @BatesEmoni spotted together. H/T to @themichiganpage #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7J50tBGbWS
— DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) April 26, 2022
FanDuel
|Player
|Position
|Salary
|P
|R
|A
|S
|T
|B
|FP
|Jimmy Butler (MIA)
|SF/PF
|$9600
|36
|10
|4
|4
|0
|1
|69.0
|Stephen Curry (GS)
|PG
|$9200
|33
|3
|8
|4
|2
|1
|61.6
|Jonas Valanciunas (NO)
|C
|$7500
|26
|15
|4
|0
|1
|0
|49.0
|Zach LaVine (CHI)
|SG/SF
|$6900
|24
|5
|13
|0
|3
|0
|46.5
|Klay Thompson (GS)
|SG
|$6200
|32
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|40.8
|Andrew Wiggins (GS)
|SF/SG
|$5900
|20
|6
|1
|2
|1
|2
|39.7
|Grayson Allen (MIL)
|SG
|$5200
|27
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|38.4
|Aaron Gordon (DEN)
|PF
|$5100
|21
|6
|4
|1
|2
|2
|41.2
|Nah’Shon Hyland (DEN)
|PG
|$4400
|15
|4
|7
|1
|3
|0
|30.3
|Total Salary
|$60000
|Total FP
|416.5
