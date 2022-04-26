Michigan head coach Juwan Howard spotted with Emoni Bates [Photo]

As you have likely heard by now, the former top recruit in the nation Emoni Bates has decided to part ways with Memphis and he has entered the transfer portal.

Following the news that he was entering the portal, a report surfaced that Bates said that Michigan was one of the teams interested in him.

Well, as you can see below, a photo posted by @themichiganpage shows Bates with Michigan head coach, Juwan Howard.

If you are a Michigan fan, would you like to see Bates come to Ann Arbor?

Yesterday’s Perfect NBA DFS Lineups

Player Position Salary P R A S T B FP Jimmy Butler (MIA) SF/PF $9600 36 10 4 4 0 1 69.0 Stephen Curry (GS) PG $9200 33 3 8 4 2 1 61.6 Jonas Valanciunas (NO) C $7500 26 15 4 0 1 0 49.0 Zach LaVine (CHI) SG/SF $6900 24 5 13 0 3 0 46.5 Klay Thompson (GS) SG $6200 32 4 0 2 2 0 40.8 Andrew Wiggins (GS) SF/SG $5900 20 6 1 2 1 2 39.7 Grayson Allen (MIL) SG $5200 27 2 0 3 0 0 38.4 Aaron Gordon (DEN) PF $5100 21 6 4 1 2 2 41.2 Nah’Shon Hyland (DEN) PG $4400 15 4 7 1 3 0 30.3 Total Salary $60000 Total FP 416.5

