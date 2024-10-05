Michigan High School Football Game Stopped in 4th Quarter Due to Threat

A Friday night high school football game in Michigan took a dramatic and concerning turn, as a threat of gun violence led to the suspension of play. According to a report from Brady McAtamney of the Macomb Daily, the Macomb Area Conference Blue Division matchup between Warren Cousino and host Warren Mott was halted in the fourth quarter due to a threat involving a gun.

There was a threat involving a gun at the gate during the fourth quarter of the Warren Mott-Cousino game.



The game is suspended with 5:51 left in the fourth quarter. — Brady McAtamney (@bradymcat) October 5, 2024

The game was paused with 5:51 left on the clock, as Warren Mott held a 28-21 lead over Warren Cousino. At the time of the suspension, both teams had fought hard to maintain their strong MAC Blue standings, with Mott carrying a 4-1 record (2-1 in the MAC Blue) and Cousino standing at 3-2 (2-1 MAC Blue). The threat led to immediate action to protect the players, coaches, and spectators, forcing the game to be suspended before its conclusion.

As of now, the date and time for the resumption of the game have not yet been announced. Both teams will await further updates regarding when they will be able to finish the match and decide the final outcome on the field. Safety remains the top priority as school officials and authorities work to address the situation.