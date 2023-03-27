Michigan Hockey advances to 2023 Frozen Four

The Michigan Hockey team is moving on to the 2023 Frozen Four! It took overtime, but the No. 1 seeded Wolverines were able to use an absolutely filthy goal from Mackie Samoskevich to defeat the No. 2 seeded Penn State Nittany Lions by a score of 2-1. Michigan will now take on No. 1 seed Quinnipiac in one of the Frozen Four semifinal matchups. Quinnipiac took down Ohio State earlier in the day to advance.

Key Points

Mackie Samoskevich, who is second on the team with 20 goals, scored the game-winner in overtime against Penn State.

Michigan moves on to the Frozen Four

Freshman Adam Fantilli , the nation's leading scorer, tied the game in the third period with his 29th goal of the season.

, the nation's leading scorer, tied the game in the third period with his 29th goal of the season. Penn State's Liam Souliere made 41 saves in the game, while Michigan's Erik Portillo had 31.

Why it matters for Michigan Hockey

Michigan's hockey team advanced to the 2023 Frozen Four after defeating Penn State in an overtime thriller. The Wolverines, who won the national championship in 1996 and 1998 (they have nine total), are looking to add another title to their storied program. This marks their second consecutive trip to the Frozen Four and their NCAA-record 27th overall appearance.

The Big Picture: Michigan Hockey had advanced to the 2023 Frozen Four

The Wolverines' hockey program has a rich history, with nine national championships and an NCAA-record 27 Frozen Four appearances. However, the team has not won a title since 1998, and they will be looking to end their drought in the upcoming Frozen Four. The Wolverines have shown they have the offensive firepower to compete with anyone, and their strong defensive play against Penn State is a good sign heading into the semifinals.

Michigan's success this season is also notable given the challenges the program has faced. The team lost six of their top seven scorers from last season, including six top-40 NHL draft picks. In addition, head coach Mel Pearson was fired in August following an investigation into the program. However, interim head coach Brandon Naurato has done an excellent job leading the team, and they have not missed a beat.

Michigan Hockey By the Numbers

Mackie Samoskevich scored his 20th goal of the season in the win over Penn State.

Adam Fantilli leads the nation with 64 points in 35 games this season.

Fantilli's goal in the third period tied the game and was his 29th of the season.

Liam Souliere made 41 saves for Penn State in the game.