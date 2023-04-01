Michigan Hockey coach Brandon Naurato gets what he deserves

Michigan Hockey has announced that Brandon Naurato, who had been serving as interim head coach since the firing of Mel Pearson in August, has been named the full-time head coach of the Wolverines. The university has stated that a five-year contract will be finalized after the completion of the Frozen Four. The announcement comes ahead of Michigan's game against Quinnipiac in the NCAA tournament's national semifinals. Naurato, who is thrilled to be named head coach, said in a statement that Michigan is where he wants to be for a long time.

Big Picture: Brandon Naurato is Michigan's New Head Coach

Naurato's appointment as the full-time head coach at Michigan is significant not only for the team but for the university as a whole. The Wolverines have a storied hockey program, with nine NCAA championships and 27 Frozen Four appearances. Naurato will be tasked with continuing the program's success and bringing home more titles.

“I'm extremely honored to be officially named the head coach of Michigan Hockey,” Naurato said in a statement. “Michigan holds a special place in my heart. It's where I met my wife and where I started my family. It's where I want to be for a long time.”

Why It Matters: Naurato's appointment as head coach marks a new chapter

The team has seen great success under Naurato's leadership, having secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and reaching their record 27th Frozen Four. With a five-year contract, Naurato has the opportunity to build on this success and shape the future of Michigan hockey. His commitment to the program and passion for the university will undoubtedly inspire players and fans alike.

Bottom Line: Naurato is officially the lead man

Michigan has a rich history of success, with nine NCAA championships and 27 Frozen Four appearances. Naurato has already made an impact as interim head coach, leading the team to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and securing their record 27th Frozen Four appearance. His appointment as full-time head coach and the upcoming five-year contract signal the university's commitment to continuing this success and building for the future.