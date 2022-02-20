in U of M

Michigan Hockey D Luke Hughes ‘Barry Sanders jukes’ Ohio State for slick goal [Video]

If you have not yet heard the name Luke Hughes, well, you have not been paying much attention to college Hockey.

Hughes is a defenseman for the University of Michigan and he was also selected by the New Jersey Devils with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

On Saturday night, Hughes showed exactly why the Devils are so excited about his future as he ‘Barry Sanders juked’ Ohio State on his way to scoring a slick goal.

Check it out!

What do you think?

