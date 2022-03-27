Michigan hockey survives third period comeback to advance to Frozen Four

Things got a bit dicey for a few minutes on Sunday night but the Michigan Wolverines defeated Quinnipiac 7-4 to advance to yet another Frozen Four.

After taking a 4-0 lead into the third period, Quinnipiac scored three unanswered goals to cut the Wolverines lead to 4-3 with 8:58 remaining in the game.

That’s when Quinnipiac rolled the dice by pulling their goalie to get a man advantage and it backfired when Michael Pastujov scored an empty-net goal to put the Wolverines up 5-3.

RW Nolan Moyle scored two goals and D Owen Power dished out four assists for Michigan as they now advance to the Frozen Four in Boston.

No. 1 Michigan will take on No. 1 Denver in the semifinals, while 1 Minnesota State will take on No. 2 Minnesota in the other semifinal. Both games will take place on April 7 with the winners squaring off on April 9.

GO BLUE!