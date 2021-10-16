Michigan hockey team makes huge statement in season-opener [Video]

On Friday night, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines took on No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, and when all was said and done it was the Wolverines who made a huge statement with a 5-1 win.
After going down 1-0, the Wolverines settled down and dominated the remainder of the game.
Here are a couple of the highlights from Friday’s big win, including one of the filthiest goals we have ever seen from Brendan Brisson!
Luke Hughes making his way onto @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/LJOvfOsqGO
— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021
Coming in at No 4 on #SCTop10 Brendan Brisson #filthy pic.twitter.com/RGanOQswPx
— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021