Michigan hockey team makes huge statement in season-opener [Video]

On Friday night, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines took on No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, and when all was said and done it was the Wolverines who made a huge statement with a 5-1 win.

After going down 1-0, the Wolverines settled down and dominated the remainder of the game.

Here are a couple of the highlights from Friday’s big win, including one of the filthiest goals we have ever seen from Brendan Brisson!

Luke Hughes making his way onto @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/LJOvfOsqGO — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021

