Michigan Hockey to play for berth in Frozen Four: How to Watch

On Sunday evening, the University of Michigan Hockey Team will take on Penn State in an NCAA Hockey Regional Final matchup in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Both the Wolverines and Nittany Lions destroyed their opponents in the previous round, and they will now square off with a berth in the 2023 Frozen Four, which will take place in Tampa, Florida, from April 6-8. The winner of Michigan vs. Penn State will face the winner of Quinnipiac and Ohio State.

Michigan Hockey vs. Penn State – Game Information

What: NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament – Allentown Regional Final

Matchup: No. 1 Michigan (25-11-3) vs. No. 2 Penn State (22-15-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday;

Where: PPL Center – Allentown, Pennsylvania

Television: ESPN2

At stake: The winner heads to the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on April 6-8, to face Sunday’s winner between Quinnipiac and Ohio State.

Prediction

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions have met three times so far this season, with Michigan leading the series three games to one. Penn State won the first meeting of the season 3-0 in Happy Valley, and the Wolverines won the final three games (4-3 in overtime at PSU, 7-3 at UM, and 5-4 at UM). Both of these teams can score in bunches, but when it comes down to it, Michigan has more firepower and they will advance to the Frozen Four.

Michigan 6 Penn State 4