The University of Michigan had an opportunity to make a statement with its next athletic director. Instead, the Wolverines appear to have made a decision that brings a whole new collection of questions to Ann Arbor.

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According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Michigan has reached an agreement to hire Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts to replace Warde Manuel. On paper, Alberts brings extensive experience leading major college athletic departments, but a closer examination of his past raises serious concerns about whether he is the right person to lead Michigan forward.

And considering everything Michigan has been through, this looks like an unnecessary gamble.

Trev Alberts Comes With a Controversial History

Let’s start with what happened at Nebraska-Omaha in March 2011. Alberts was the athletic director when the university eliminated its highly successful wrestling program, shortly after the team captured its third consecutive NCAA Division II national championship.

The decision devastated longtime coach Mike Denney, who won seven national championships during his tenure. In a 2021 interview with FloWrestling, Denney delivered a blistering assessment of Alberts and described a relationship that had deteriorated well before the program was eliminated.

Denney accused Alberts of repeatedly creating obstacles for his team, including stopping televised home matches and preventing a banquet. He also recalled confronting Alberts during the phone call informing him that Nebraska-Omaha was eliminating wrestling.

University leaders defended the decision as part of Nebraska-Omaha’s transition to Division I athletics, which also resulted in the elimination of football. That context matters, but so does the way Denney and his players learned that their championship-winning program was disappearing.

An athletic director sometimes has to make unpopular decisions. However, how those decisions are communicated says plenty about a leader’s approach to the people affected by them.

Financial Questions From His Nebraska-Omaha Tenure

The wrestling controversy isn’t the only issue worth examining from Alberts’ time at Nebraska-Omaha. In November 2023, the nonprofit Flatwater Free Press published an investigation into an internal university memo that raised troubling questions about the athletic department’s finances.

The memo described a historical lack of financial discipline, inadequate budget monitoring, and allegations that certain financial information had been presented misleadingly. It examined a period from July 2016 through June 2022, much of which fell under Alberts’ leadership before he departed in July 2021.

The investigation also reported that Nebraska-Omaha athletics required substantial additional university funding, including more than $7 million in federal pandemic-relief money. Those findings should raise legitimate questions about financial oversight, particularly when Michigan is preparing to entrust Alberts with one of college athletics’ most prominent departments.

To be clear, the memo did not establish that Alberts personally committed financial misconduct. Alberts defended his department’s financial performance, and then-University of Nebraska President Ted Carter publicly expressed confidence in his leadership.

Still, Michigan should expect its next athletic director to face difficult questions about previous financial decisions. Experience matters, but accountability matters just as much.

The Title IX Lawsuit Should Give Michigan Pause

Perhaps the most serious concern involves a federal lawsuit filed by former Nebraska women’s basketball player Ashley Scoggin. The lawsuit names Alberts individually and alleges that Nebraska officials mishandled a situation involving a sexual relationship between Scoggin and former assistant coach Chuck Love.

Scoggin alleges that Alberts supported the decision to remove her from the basketball team and failed to ensure an adequate investigation into the coach’s conduct. Alberts and the other defendants have contested the allegations, and the lawsuit does not establish that he violated federal law.

The case has attracted renewed attention following Michigan’s decision to hire him, with questions surrounding the Nebraska lawsuit becoming part of the discussion about his background.

A pending lawsuit should not automatically disqualify someone from employment. But Michigan, especially given the recent turmoil surrounding its own athletic department, should demand a thorough and independent understanding of what happened before entrusting anyone with responsibility for student-athlete welfare.

That is not an unreasonable standard. It should be the bare minimum.

Michigan Needs Stability, Not Another Gamble

There is also the question of stability, something Michigan desperately needs right now. Alberts left Nebraska for Texas A&M in March 2024 and is now departing College Station after agreeing to a six-year contract extension reportedly worth $19.2 million in November 2025.

According to reports surrounding the move, Michigan is expected to cover an approximately $4 million buyout to bring Alberts to Ann Arbor. That is a substantial commitment to an administrator who has now changed major athletic departments twice in less than three years.

His departure from Nebraska generated criticism among supporters of his alma mater, and his time at Texas A&M included significant administrative restructuring. Neither situation alone proves he cannot build something lasting at Michigan, but the pattern deserves consideration.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines are dealing with major questions surrounding their football program, including the future of head coach Kyle Whittingham following a disappointing 2026 season. Michigan needs leadership capable of making difficult decisions while restoring confidence throughout the department.

Alberts certainly has accomplishments that deserve recognition, including overseeing Nebraska-Omaha’s Division I transition and hiring football coach Matt Rhule at Nebraska. Those achievements help explain why Michigan considered him an attractive candidate.

But they do not erase the legitimate questions surrounding his record.

Michigan Deserved a Better Answer

Nobody should expect an athletic director with Alberts’ experience to have an entirely controversy-free résumé. Major athletic programs involve difficult decisions, financial pressure, and personnel conflicts that sometimes leave people unhappy.

But Michigan isn’t hiring an athletic director under ordinary circumstances. The university is attempting to move beyond an extended period of turmoil while restoring confidence in the leadership and culture of its athletic department.

That is precisely why this decision is so difficult to understand.

Between the disputed Nebraska lawsuit, the financial concerns raised at Nebraska-Omaha, the handling of the wrestling program’s elimination, and questions about his long-term commitment, Alberts arrives with more baggage than Michigan should be willing to accept without exceptionally convincing answers.

Maybe he will prove the critics wrong. Maybe he will deliver the financial resources, organizational stability, and leadership that Michigan desperately needs.

But when a university has the prestige, resources, and national reach of Michigan, it shouldn’t have to settle for a leadership choice carrying this many unresolved questions.

Michigan needed a fresh start. Hiring Trev Alberts looks like a huge mistake.