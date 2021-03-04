Michigan humiliates Michigan State, wins Big Ten Championship

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines are the 2020-21 Big Ten regular-season champions.

On Thursday night, No. 2 Michigan whooped Michigan State 69-50 to clinch the Big Ten regular-season championship for the first time since 2014.

With the win, the Wolverines are now 19-2 on the season (14-2 in the Big Ten) after being projected by most to finish outside of the top five in the conference.

The same two teams will square off again this coming Sunday in a game that will have little meaning for Michigan but could mean everything for Michigan State as they are still hoping to do enough to get a bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.