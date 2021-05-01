Michigan in mix for Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from The Michigan Insider, the Michigan Wolverines are in the mix to land Ohio State wide receiver transfer, Jameson Williams.

The Michigan Insider is reporting that Williams is considering Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida, Michigan State, USC, and Michigan.

From Michigan Insider:

He arrived at those schools through speaking on the phone and through ZOOM with the coaching staffs at those schools. Williams is hoping to make a decision in the near future in order to get in and start learning the playbook. He and his family say it is a matter of days before a decision will be announced, not weeks or months.

“I’m really looking forward to going somwehere and making an impact, showcasing my talent and helping that school become a better squad,” Williams said. “I’m not sure on a date yet [for a commitment] but it will be pretty soon.”

Williams, according to 247Sports, was the No. 13 ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2019.