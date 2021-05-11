Michigan incoming freshman projected as Top 10 NBA pick in 2022

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not yet heard, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is absolutely killing it when it coming to the recruiting trail. In fact, the Wolverines currently have the No. 1 ranked class in 2021.

The top-ranked player in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class is PF Caleb Houstan out of Montverde, Florida.

But how good is Houstan?

Well, not only is Houstan the No. 6 ranked player in the Class of 2021 but according to ESPN writer Jonathan Givony, he is also projected to be selected in the Top 10 of the 2022 NBA Draft.

In his latest 2022 NBA Mock Draft, Givony has Houstan being selected by the Portland with the No. 9 overall pick in the opening round.

Here is the how the top ten will go, according to Givony.

PICK PLAYER TEAM HT POS AGE 1. CLE Chet Holmgren Gonzaga 7-1 PF/C 19.0 2. MIN Paolo Banchero Duke 6-10 PF/C 18.4 3. ORL Jaden Hardy Undecided 6-4 SG 18.8 4. HOU Peyton Watson UCLA 6-8 SF 18.9 5. DET Yannick Nzosa Unicaja Malaga 6-11 C 17.4 6. WAS Jabari Smith Auburn 6-10 PF/C 17.9 7. SAC AJ Griffin Duke 6-8 SF/PF 17.7 8. CHI Patrick Baldwin Undecided 6-10 SF/PF 18.4 9. POR Caleb Houstan Michigan 6-9 SF/PF 18.3 10. NO Kennedy Chandler Tennessee 6-1 PG 18.6