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Two New Michigan Injury Concerns Emerge Before Iowa Matchup

Michigan injury report vs Iowa
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Michigan’s first Big Ten availability report introduced two concerns that were not part of the discussion earlier this week.

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Edge defender Dom Nichols was listed as questionable Wednesday night, while Manuel Beigel was designated doubtful for Saturday’s game against No. 17 Iowa. The labels do not confirm that either player will miss the game, but Beigel’s doubtful designation indicates greater uncertainty about his availability.

Nichols and Beigel were both available during Michigan’s 52-17 win over UTEP. Neither was publicly identified as dealing with an injury before Wednesday’s report, making their appearance among the unavailable or limited players notable.

One positional clarification is important: Nichols plays defensive end, while Beigel has been working primarily as Michigan’s “Rhino,” or sixth offensive lineman. Their statuses could affect different parts of Michigan’s game plan rather than removing two players from the same defensive group.

Michigan Michigan injury report vs Iowa

Nichols’ Status Tests Michigan’s Edge Depth

Nichols has emerged as one of Michigan’s leading edge defenders. He opened the season with nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against Western Michigan before delivering a confident message ahead of the Oklahoma matchup.

His potential absence would place more responsibility on John Henry Daley, Cam Brandt and Michigan’s younger pass rushers. Freshman Tariq Boney strengthened that group against UTEP, recording four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack while displaying the explosion that drew significant praise from Kyle Whittingham.

Michigan has enough bodies to maintain a rotation without Nichols. Replacing his experience and early-season production would be more difficult, especially against an Iowa offense built to test edge discipline and defensive patience.

The initial availability report detailed by Sports Illustrated also listed Zeke Berry, Andrew Sprague and Logan Forbes as questionable. Andrew Babalola, Julius Holly, Ace Hamilton, Braydon Alford, Micah Ka’apana and Jonathan Brown were ruled out.

Beigel’s Designation Could Change Michigan’s Heavy Packages

Beigel’s doubtful designation affects the other side of the ball. Michigan has used him as an extra blocker in its Rhino package, providing size in short-yardage situations and allowing the Wolverines to present heavier formations.

If Beigel cannot play, Avery Gach is one candidate to absorb those snaps. Michigan could also reduce its use of six-lineman formations or adjust the personnel assigned to that role.

The report published by Maize n Brew identified both Nichols and Beigel as newly concerning names. It also noted that teams must issue updated reports Thursday, Friday and two hours before kickoff, meaning Wednesday’s classifications are only the first checkpoint.

There was positive news. Jordan Marshall did not appear on the report after leaving the UTEP game, and Sprague’s questionable designation leaves open the possibility that Michigan could regain its starting right tackle.

Michigan hosts Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a matchup of ranked, unbeaten teams. Nichols and Beigel have not been ruled out, but their status now belongs near the top of Michigan’s pregame checklist.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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