Michigan will be without eight players when it takes the field against Minnesota on Saturday, but the Wolverines received some significant good news on their final availability report.

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Wide receiver Andrew Marsh, edge rushers John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols, and offensive tackle Blake Frazier are all off the report after carrying injury designations earlier in the week. Michigan had entered the week with several important contributors in question after its 20-19 loss to Iowa, making Saturday morning’s update considerably more encouraging than the initial report.

Michigan will still be without starting offensive tackle Andrew Sprague, who has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury and will now sit out a third straight. Offensive lineman Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres is listed as a game-time decision.

Michigan Injury Report vs. Minnesota

Michigan’s eight unavailable players include Sprague, who was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out on Friday. Manuel Beigel was also moved from questionable to out before Saturday’s final report.

Player Position Status Braydon Alford WR OUT Micah Ka’apana RB OUT Jonathan Brown RB OUT Julius Holly DE OUT Ace Hamilton OL OUT Andrew Sprague OL OUT Andrew Babalola OL OUT Manuel Beigel OL OUT Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres OL GAME-TIME DECISION

The biggest development is who isn’t on that table. Marsh, Daley, Nichols and Frazier were all included on Michigan’s initial availability report earlier this week, with Frazier listed as probable and the other three questionable.

Wolverines Get Several Key Players Back

Getting Marsh cleared is particularly important for a Michigan passing attack that showed signs of breaking out against Iowa. Marsh caught seven passes for 106 yards in the loss, and he and JJ Buchanan combined for six receptions of at least 20 yards, according to Michigan’s official game notes.

The defensive news is equally important. Daley entered the week with 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a team-high three sacks, while Nichols had generated a team-leading 12 pressures through Michigan’s first four games.

Offensive Line Is Still the Area to Watch

Michigan’s offensive line remains the area to watch. With Sprague unavailable, Frazier’s clearance gives the Wolverines some much-needed stability at tackle as Kyle Whittingham’s team begins its road schedule.

Michigan enters the 100th battle for the Little Brown Jug at 3-1 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines opened as a road favorite against Minnesota, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET on FOX.

Eight Wolverines are out, but Saturday morning brought much better injury news than Michigan appeared likely to receive a few days ago.