Michigan’s first road trip of the 2026 season suddenly comes with a few more reasons for concern.

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The Wolverines’ initial availability report ahead of Saturday’s Little Brown Jug matchup against Minnesota includes several important starters, with wide receiver Andrew Marsh, edge rushers John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols, and offensive tackle Andrew Sprague all listed as questionable.

That’s not exactly the list Kyle Whittingham wanted to see while trying to get Michigan back on track following last weekend’s crushing loss to Iowa.

Michigan Injury Report Includes Several Key Starters

According to the initial Big Ten availability report, six Wolverines are questionable entering the week: Marsh, Daley, Nichols, Sprague, Manuel Beigel and Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres.

Michigan also has six players listed as out: Braydon Alford, Andrew Babalola, Jonathan Brown, Ace Hamilton, Julius Holly and Micah Ka’apana.

There is at least some good news. Starting tackle Blake Frazier is probable after getting banged up against Iowa, while Jordan Marshall no longer appears on the injury report.

But Marsh is the name that immediately jumps off the page.

The sophomore receiver has produced consecutive 100-yard games, including seven catches for 106 yards against Iowa. His appearance on the report is a new concern for an offense that will need all the help it can get as Bryce Underwood attempts to build on his career-high 276-yard passing performance in the heartbreaking 20-19 loss to Iowa.

Wolverines Could Be Thin in the Trenches

The injury concerns extend well beyond Marsh.

Daley suffered a lower-body injury late against Iowa and is questionable. Whittingham provided at least one encouraging sign Monday night on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, saying Daley was walking without a boot or crutches.

“He’s walking, which is a positive, without a boot, without crutches,” Whittingham said. “But we’ll have to see as the week progresses how much soreness we can get out of that injury and get him back on the field.”

Daley has recorded 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a team-leading three sacks this season. Nichols, meanwhile, leads Michigan with 12 pressures and is also questionable, meaning the Wolverines could potentially enter Minneapolis without both of their primary edge rushers.

That would change the complexion of a defense that has been one of Michigan’s biggest strengths.

Offensively, Sprague remains questionable after missing the Iowa game with an injury, while Beigel’s move from out last week to questionable provides at least some reason for optimism.

Little Brown Jug Game Just Got More Complicated

Michigan isn’t simply trying to win another rivalry trophy Saturday. The Wolverines are trying to show how they respond after allowing Iowa to steal a game in the final seconds at Michigan Stadium.

Now Whittingham may have to do it without several major contributors.

Michigan and Minnesota will meet in the 100th battle for the Little Brown Jug on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX, with additional availability reports expected Thursday and Friday before the final report is released on game day.

Those updates suddenly matter quite a bit.

If Marsh, Daley and Nichols are all available, Michigan heads to Minneapolis looking considerably more like the team Whittingham expected to have.

If they’re not, the Wolverines’ first road game just became a much tougher test.