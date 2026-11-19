The Michigan Wolverines are 5-5 and close out their home schedule Saturday against a UCLA team that has not lost yet, and the Michigan injury report released Wednesday evening did not make the job any easier. Three offensive linemen have been ruled out for the visit from the No. 4 Bruins, who are 10-0 and sit fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday. Kickoff at Michigan Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

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What the Michigan Injury Report Says About the Offensive Line

Offensive linemen Ace Hamilton, Andrew Sprague and Blake Frazier were all ruled out in the first of Michigan’s four availability reports for the week, 247Sports reported. Two of the three, Sprague and Frazier, are starters. Hamilton has not been part of the two-deep this season. Head coach Kyle Whittingham said Sprague will not be back at all, which ends the lineman’s season.

Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier (77) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The line is not the only group thinned out. Wide receivers JJ Buchanan and Braydon Alford, running back Micah Ka’apana and defensive end Julius Holly have also been ruled out, which puts Michigan’s total at seven players unavailable. Buchanan is the third starter on that list alongside Sprague and Frazier.

Eight More Wolverines Are Questionable

Eight other Michigan players carry a questionable tag for the matchup. Wide receivers Kendrick Bell, Andrew Marsh, Jaylen Pile and Channing Goodwin are all on it, as are safety Rod Moore, tight end Jalen Hoffman, offensive lineman Brady Norton and defensive end John Henry Daley. Norton’s status matters most to the group already down three bodies.

None of that is final. Big Ten rules have Michigan filing three more availability reports before kickoff, on Thursday, Friday and again two hours before the game, so the questionable names can move either way.

Why Saturday Matters for Kyle Whittingham

Beating the Bruins with a patched-together line was always going to be a tall task, and the stakes run past the scoreboard. Saturday is Michigan’s home finale, with only a trip to Ohio State on Nov. 28 left after it, and Whittingham’s first season in Ann Arbor has gone badly enough to put his future in question. Texas A&M’s Trev Alberts has agreed to become Michigan’s next athletic director, Yahoo Sports reported this week, which means the man who decides whether Whittingham gets a second year is not the man who hired him. For a coach in that spot, a home finale against an unbeaten top-five team is not a small afternoon. Our take on the Alberts hire is here.