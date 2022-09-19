Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll

We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances.

Michigan continued their absolute dominance so far in the 2022 season with a 59-0 drubbing of UConn yesterday at the Big House in Ann Arbor, improving to a perfect 3-0 record. And in doing so, they moved up one spot compared to last week and now occupy the No. 4 spot on the list.

Meanwhile, the Spartans suffered their first setback with last night’s loss to Washington. And to that end, they dropped considerably – 12 spots, to be exact. Michigan State is now No. 21 in the Coaches Poll, while last night’s opponent improved from unranked to the No. 24 spot.

As you can see, Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State round out the top three spots on the list.

Take a look at the full USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll:

1. Georgia (40)

2. Alabama (24)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. NC State

12. Tennessee

13. Mississippi

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Wake Forest

17. Baylor

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Texas A&M

21. Michigan State

22. Florida

23. BYU

24. Washington

25. Miami

The Wolverines are now gearing up for the Big Ten season, and head coach Jim Harbaugh is ready.

“We’ll find out, right? We definitely come out of this one with some things to work on, as well,” he said following yesterday’s win. “Just the improvement you’re seeing in so many different areas of our team. Even from game one to game three, guys that are hungry to play — starters, backups, guys on the third string. Scratch and claw and fighting to get better and to play and contribute, it’s a fun thing to coach when you’ve got as many guys that have done that and really train themselves to be where they are. I think you’d probably agree it’s a good looking team.”