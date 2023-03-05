Michigan K Jake Moody blew off Calvin Johnson to talk to Matt Prater

Jake Moody, the 2021 Groza Award winner for the nation's best kicker for the University of Michigan, has a solid chance of being selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Moody, who just so happens to be a lifelong Detroit Lions fan, expressed interest in playing for his hometown team if given the opportunity. He even went as far as to blow off Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson to talk to former Lions kicker Matt Prater.

“Yeah. I grew up just down the road from Detroit,” Moody said. “I was a Lions fan growing up. That’d be pretty cool. It’s a plus they play indoors. It’s nice for a kicker. But I’m happy anywhere I end up.”

Key points:

Michigan kicker Jake Moody has a good chance of being selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Moody is a lifelong Lions fan and expressed interest in playing for his hometown team.

Moody blew off Calvin Johnson to talk to former Lions kicker Matt Prater.

The Lions haven't drafted a kicker since 2014.

Moody could potentially fill the Lions' kicking position.

Jake Moody blows off Calvin Johnson for Matt Prater

While at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Moody spoke to the media and he shared a pretty funny story about blowing off Megatron for Prater.

“I grew up in Northfield, MI,” Moody said. “There was a local pizza place and my friends were texting me that Matt Prater and Calvin Johnson were at this pizza place in my hometown. So I threw on a coat, ran out the door, quickly got to the pizza place and I went straight for Matt Prater and only talked to him. It got to the point where Calvin Johnson had to like introduce himself to me because I wasn’t as interested in talking to him, I guess.”

The Big Picture: Moody's potential impact on the Lions

Moody's fandom for the Lions and his desire to play for the team won't have any impact on the team's desire to draft him, but they could certainly use him. As a talented kicker and lifelong fan, Moody's potential presence on the team could bring a sense of hometown pride and motivation for success. Additionally, the Lions' lack of a consistent kicker in recent years could make Moody an attractive pick.