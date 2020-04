After connecting on 10 of 11 field-goal attempts in 2018, Michigan kicker Jake Moody hit just 6 of 9 attempts in 2019.

During this time of social distancing, Moody had no problem with distance as he set a new personal record by hitting a 69-yard field goal while practicing.

Check it out.

New PR from 69 yards💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/X3O5GdNcUe — Jake Moody (@jmoods13) April 11, 2020

Not too shabby, let’s hope Moody also is working on his accuracy for the 2020 season.