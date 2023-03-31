Michigan lands 5-star QB, Jadyn Davis, over OSU and others

It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine! Today, 5-star commit, Jadyn Davis chose the winged helmet over those dog gone nuts from Ohio. The Wolverines have gotten the heir apparent to J.J. McCarthy, a huge get for them.
Why it matters:
The Wolverines have landed one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, who is ranked as the No. 15 player regardless of position by 247Sports. This is a major win for Michigan football, as Davis is an elite talent who can potentially lead the Wolverines to future success.
Jadyn DavisBy the Numbers:
- Davis is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class by 247Sports
- He is also ranked as the best player in the state of North Carolina
- Michigan football beat out Ohio State, Clemson, Tennessee, and North Carolina for his commitment
The Bottom Line:
Jadyn Davis has finally committed to playing for Michigan football, giving them an elite talent at the quarterback position. This is a major win for the Wolverines and provides hope for future success on the field.