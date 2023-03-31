Michigan lands 5-star QB, Jadyn Davis, over OSU and others

It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine! Today, 5-star commit, Jadyn Davis chose the winged helmet over those dog gone nuts from Ohio. The Wolverines have gotten the heir apparent to J.J. McCarthy, a huge get for them.

Why it matters:

The Wolverines have landed one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, who is ranked as the No. 15 player regardless of position by 247Sports. This is a major win for Michigan football, as Davis is an elite talent who can potentially lead the Wolverines to future success.

Jadyn DavisBy the Numbers:

Davis is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class by 247Sports

He is also ranked as the best player in the state of North Carolina

Michigan football beat out Ohio State, Clemson, Tennessee, and North Carolina for his commitment

The Bottom Line:

- Advertisement -

Jadyn Davis has finally committed to playing for Michigan football, giving them an elite talent at the quarterback position. This is a major win for the Wolverines and provides hope for future success on the field.