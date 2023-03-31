Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
U of M

Michigan lands 5-star QB, Jadyn Davis, over OSU and others

Harbaugh got his guy!

By Teddy Jackson
4
0

It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine! Today, 5-star commit, Jadyn Davis chose the winged helmet over those dog gone nuts from Ohio. The Wolverines have gotten the heir apparent to J.J. McCarthy, a huge get for them.

Why it matters:

The Wolverines have landed one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, who is ranked as the No. 15 player regardless of position by 247Sports. This is a major win for Michigan football, as Davis is an elite talent who can potentially lead the Wolverines to future success.

Michigan, Jadyn Davis

Jadyn DavisBy the Numbers:

The Bottom Line:

- Advertisement -

Jadyn Davis has finally committed to playing for Michigan football, giving them an elite talent at the quarterback position. This is a major win for the Wolverines and provides hope for future success on the field.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
AJ Hinch sounds like he’s ‘ordering coffee from McDonald’s drive-thru’ following Opening Day loss [Video]
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsW.G. Brady -

AJ Hinch sounds like he’s ‘ordering coffee from McDonald’s drive-thru’ following Opening Day loss [Video]

AJ Hinch showed no emotion at all following the Detroit Tigers Opening Day loss to the Rays.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.