College Sports

Michigan lands another Ohio recruit in 3-star safety Rod Moore

Featured Video

The University of Michigan got more good news on Sunday afternoon as they landed yet another commitment to the 2021 recruiting class.

They’ve secured the commit of 3-star safety Rod Moore out of Clayton (Ohio) Northmont. He had been fielding offers from Iowa, Kentucky and Notre Dame, among others. He took to Twitter to announce the news himself earlier today with a special video:

He’s the second player from Northmont to commit to UM, following receiver Markus Allen.

He recorded 85 tackles with three forced fumbles, four interceptions, and two fumble recoveries as a junior.

According to 247Sports, the 5’11, 180 lb Moore is ranked as the No. 378th overall recruit and the No. 22 safety.

Welcome to Ann Arbor, Rod Moore!

By Michael Whitaker

