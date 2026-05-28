Michigan Lands Colt Lumpris, Reaches 15 Commits

Colt Lumpris flipped from Alabama to Michigan on May 23, giving the Wolverines the 15th commitment in their 2027 class. The four-star tight end from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, became the latest addition in a Michigan recruiting class that had already grown quickly this spring, as confirmed in Michigan’s commitment report and the class update on May 23.

That jump stands out because Michigan had only three commitments and sat 37th nationally in March before the class climbed to 12 commitments by May, with five recruits ranked inside the top 125 nationally, as detailed in the March recruiting snapshot and the later May update. In that March window, Kyle Whittingham said spring visits could change the class quickly.

The flip added another four-star tight end to the class

Lumpris arrived as a four-star tight end and gave Michigan another commitment at a position that can shape how a class is viewed nationally. The confirmed news here is simple: he had been pledged to Alabama, then switched to Michigan on May 23, as shown in the May 23 report.

Michigan’s 2027 total reached 15 with that move. That class number is separately documented in the May 23 class count.

Michigan’s class growth is backed by the numbers

The biggest change in this cycle is the raw total. Michigan went from three commits in March to 12 by May, then to 15 when Lumpris joined the class, based on the class snapshots in March, earlier in May, and May 23.

The May class update also listed five Michigan commits inside the top 125 nationally. That gives the Michigan recruiting surge more than just volume, because the ranking profile improved along with the commitment count in that recruiting snapshot.

Back-to-back commitments changed the week

Lumpris did not commit in isolation. Michigan added Lumpris and Tavares Harrington on consecutive days, and both were described as blue-chip prospects in the report on those two commitments.

That timing matters because it pushed the Michigan recruiting class forward during an already active stretch. The reporting tied those back-to-back additions to continued traction in the 2027 cycle, giving Michigan another burst after the earlier climb to 12 commits.

Whittingham pointed to spring visits, then the class took off

Michigan’s official athletics site lists Kyle Whittingham as the program’s head coach starting Dec. 26, 2025, and identifies 2026 as his first season leading the Wolverines in his Michigan coaching bio. In March, while Michigan was still sitting on three commitments, Whittingham said spring visits could quickly change the class in that earlier recruiting update.

By May, the numbers had moved from three to 12, and then Lumpris became commit No. 15 on May 23. The next recruiting checkpoint is whether Michigan adds more after the spring-visit stretch Whittingham referenced in March, with the class already sitting at 15 commitments by the time Lumpris flipped.