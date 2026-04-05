Michigan Lands Elite Recruit Brandon McCoy Jr.

Michigan basketball just landed a major piece for the future, and the way it happened only made it louder. 👀

During the Fab Five alternate broadcast of the Final Four, five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. made it official. He’s headed to Ann Arbor.

Brandon McCoy Jr. gives Michigan a headline commitment

The 2026 standout announced his decision live, committing to Michigan in a moment that felt fitting given the program’s history and the stage it happened on.

5 ⭐️ Guard Brandon McCoy Jr. has announced he will be committing to the University of Michigan 〽️ pic.twitter.com/UxFMs7euLN — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 5, 2026

McCoy is rated as a five-star recruit and ranks as the No. 14 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He plays at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, one of the premier high school programs in the nation, and is coming off a state championship season.

At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, he brings the kind of size and versatility that immediately stands out at the guard position.

Why this commitment matters for Dusty May

This is not just another addition to the class. It is a tone-setting commitment.

Head coach Dusty May continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail, and landing a player of McCoy’s caliber signals that Michigan is positioning itself to compete nationally for elite talent again.

McCoy fits the mold of a modern guard. He can handle the ball, attack downhill, and impact the game on both ends of the floor. More importantly, he brings physicality that separates him from others in his class.

What makes McCoy stand out

Scouting reports highlight a player who has taken a noticeable jump physically and skill-wise over the past year.

He has added strength to go along with his length, which allows him to play through contact and finish at the rim. In transition, he is at his best, using a combination of speed and power to create scoring opportunities.

Defensively, he may be even more impactful.

McCoy is known for his motor and competitiveness. He can guard multiple positions, pressure the ball, and make plays away from it. His ability to read the floor and communicate adds another layer to his defensive value.

He also rebounds at a high level for a guard and consistently looks to push the pace after securing the ball.

A fitting moment for a Michigan commitment

There was something symbolic about where and when this announcement happened.

Thirty-five years after the Fab Five helped redefine Michigan basketball, McCoy made his decision during a broadcast centered around that very legacy.

It was not just a commitment. It was a statement.

The bottom line

Michigan just added one of the top guards in the 2026 class, and it is the kind of move that can shape the direction of a program.

Brandon McCoy Jr. brings size, toughness, and two-way ability. More importantly, he brings expectations.

And for Michigan, that is exactly the point.