Michigan lands former Alabama 5-star EDGE Eyabi Anoma

According to a report from 247Sports, just days after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama 5-star EDGE Eyabi Anoma has enrolled at the University of Michigan‘s School of Social Work. 247Sports notes that Anoma is listed in Michigan’s directory.

Josh Henschke of Rivals is now reporting that Anoma has been added to the roster and that he is immediately eligible to play during the upcoming season.

Can confirm that #Michigan is adding former five-star prospect Eyabi Anoma to the roster. Immediately eligible. https://t.co/PLtWJ7QMmm — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) August 18, 2022

Anoma, listed as 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds last season for FCS Tennessee-Martin, was the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2018 recruiting class. Playing for current Michigan off-field assistant Biff Poggi, Anoma committed to Alabama over Michigan, Florida and a host of others. He played 90 defensive snaps for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman, recording nine tackles, two of which were for loss. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team, but left Alabama after just one season and transferred to Houston. Anoma redshirted in the 2019 season and then transferred to UT Martin after he was dismissed by the Cougars for a violation of team rules.

Anoma missed the 2020 season while sitting out because of NCAA transfer rules. In 2021, Anoma got back onto the field and made his presence felt. Anoma was an All-Ohio Valley Conference pick and on the OVC All-Newcomer Team in 2021 after recording 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks in 12 games. Anoma was on the Bluebloods Preseason All-Conference Team.

“Anoma brings pure athleticism and speed to the edge, and as he develops his technique, he has a chance to be a dominant pass-rushing defensive end,” 247Sports national analyst Brian Dohn wrote in his evaluation of Anoma. “He is explosive, has the flexibility to dip his shoulder and get around the edge, and he accelerates to the ball carrier. He has the speed to chase a play down from behind, and he changes direction well. He needs to develop technique so he can use more than speed, and strength will enable him to disengage more quickly.”

This would be a nice get for Michigan, which is trying to replace Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo at the EDGE position.

