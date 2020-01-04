Michigan lands huge 2020 4-star cornerback

On Saturday, 2020 4-star CB Darion Green-Warren announces he is committing to the University of Michigan.

From The Michigan Insider:

Sacrifice is often a condition of reaching one’s goals. The bigger the goal, the bigger the sacrifice. That’s the mindset Daron Green-Warren entered his recruitment with. So when it came time to make the call on which school he would attend, the Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne star sacrificed the chance to be close to his family for the next the four years so he could put himself in a better position for the next 40.

“It was a business decision for me,” Green-Warren told The Michigan Insider regarding his commitment to Michigan. “My family and I loved the school and we thought that it was the best chance to get me to the NFL. At the end of the day that’s the goal. I want to go to the NFL as soon as possible and I feel like they can help me reach that (level).”