Michigan lands HUGE grad transfer for 2021 season

According to various sources, the Michigan football team has landed a HUGE grad transfer for the 2021 season.

One of those sources are THE SOURCE as DL Jordan Whittley announced on Friday that he has transferred to the Wolverines for the upcoming season.

Bottom boy surviving, hard time living, ima make sure you don’t forget it…. 100% committed #GOBLUE 🟡🔵🐺 pic.twitter.com/hGFm82UOh1 — Jordan Whittley 🦍😈 (@Thatjacka__) May 21, 2021

From Detroit Free Press:

Whittley, who previously played at Oregon State, was listed on the Beavers’ roster at 6 feet 1, 358 pounds and projects as a space-eating interior lineman.

Whittley did not play in 2020 after announcing last summer he had a heart tumor. He entered the transfer portal May 11.

Whittley, who is 6-1, 358 lbs, could end up making a big impact for the Wolverines in 2021.