Michigan lands LaDarius Henderson via transfer portal

On Monday, the University of Michigan lost a pair of tight ends, including captain Erick All, to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Now, a day later, the Wolverines have landed an offensive lineman via the portal. According to LaDarius Henderson, he is transferring and will be playing for the Wolverines in 2023. Henderson made the announcement on Tuesday, via his Twitter account.

Who is new Michigan OL LaDarius Henderson?

Henderson, who played for Arizona State in 2022, was a 3-star player in the Class of 2019.

Via AZCentral.com:

Henderson, who started 29 games over the last three years, was one of ASU’s team captains this season but missed the last six games after sustaining a broken bone in his hand against Washington in October. He accepted an invite the East-West Shrine game, which seemed to indicate he was ready to move on and prepare for the NFL draft. But Henderson also said he wanted to keep his options open and would not rule out coming back to college. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

After much prayer and thought, I will be spending the last chapter of my college journey at The University of Michigan!



GO BLUE! 〽️🔵@CoachJim4UM @Coach_SMoore @MattdblU @grant_newsome pic.twitter.com/NbSjQJFgGd — LaDarius Henderson ⁷⁷ (@ladarius77) December 6, 2022

This is a very solid get for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.