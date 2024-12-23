fb
Monday, December 23, 2024
Michigan Lands Quarterback From Transfer Portal for 2025

According to a report from Anthony Broome of On3 Sports, Michigan has officially secured former Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Keene, who has one year of eligibility remaining, will join the Wolverines as they continue their push for a strong 2025 season.

A Look Back at Keene's Performance Against Michigan

For those who may not remember, the Wolverines faced Fresno State in Week 1 of the current season, defeating them 30-10. In that game, Keene played a key role for the Bulldogs, completing 22 of 36 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown. However, he also threw two interceptions, which contributed to Fresno State’s struggles against Michigan’s strong defense.

What Keene Brings to Michigan

Keene’s experience, having spent multiple seasons as Fresno State's starting quarterback, will be invaluable to Michigan as they look to build depth in their quarterback room. As a reliable signal-caller, Keene has demonstrated the ability to put up solid numbers in a competitive conference, and his leadership will be an asset to the Wolverines. With his one remaining year of eligibility, Keene could serve as a mentor to incoming talent like Bryce Underwood.

Keene's College Career

In his time at Fresno State, Keene led the Mountain West Conference with 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this past season, showcasing his ability to handle the pressure of leading an offense. His experience and ability to perform under fire make him a valuable addition to Michigan’s roster as they look to maintain their place among the elite teams in the country.

What This Means for Michigan

With Mikey Keene now on board, Michigan strengthens its quarterback depth as the Wolverines prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. Keene’s experience, combined with the potential of incoming freshmen, will give Michigan a strong foundation as they continue to build for the future.

As Michigan looks to re-cement its position as a national powerhouse, the addition of Keene from the transfer portal adds another key piece to their puzzle.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
