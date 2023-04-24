Michigan LB Nikhai Hill-Green enters transfer portal

According to a report from The Detroit News, Michigan linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Hill-Green missed last season with an injury but looked promising in the recent spring game. During the 2021 season, Hill-Green made 50 tackles, including two for a loss, and had one pass breakup. He was expected to make a major contribution last season before the injury. Hill-Green is the third Michigan player to enter the transfer portal on the same day, joining receiver A.J. Henning and safety R.J. Moten.

The transfer portal has become a common avenue for college football players to explore their options and transfer to other schools. However, having three players from the same team enter the portal on the same day is an interesting development for Michigan and its fans. It raises questions about the reasons behind the players' decisions to leave.