Michigan

Michigan LB William Mohan to enter transfer portal

by

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines have already lost DB Hunter Reynolds to the transfer portal earlier today. And now, they’re losing another member of the team.

According to The Detroit Free Press, LB William Mohan will be joining Reynolds in the transfer portal:

The Brooklyn, NY native appeared in one game at linebacker in 2020 and made one tackle to earn his first varsity letter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.