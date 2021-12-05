Michigan legend Charles Woodson engages in flag-off with Big E [Video]

The Michigan Wolverines are set to battle the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight for the Big Ten Championship, and prior to kick-off, there was some good natured posting up between two school legends.

Charles Woodson, the former Heisman Trophy winning cornerback with the Michigan Wolverines, proudly waived a Michigan flag right in the face of former Iowa defensive tackle and current WWE wrestler Big E:

