Michigan legend Charles Woodson honors Fab Five with latest whiskey release

He’s synonymous with Michigan Wolverines athletics for his efforts on the gridiron, and now he’s tipping his cap to his fellow Maize and Blue legends.

Charles Woodson, the former Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback with the Wolverines, is honoring the Fab Five with a special whiskey release. Woodson, who played during his NFL career for the Oakland Raiders, gained an appreciation for wine and soon launched a Napa Cab under his label TwentyFour.

Per The Wolverine:

‘Batch 5 – Maize Label’ is a six-month, accelerated-aged whiskey described to have “a light front end of Cabernet berries with a smooth bourbon middle and a long-lasting caramel finish.” The mash is made in Kentucky, put through an aging process using ultrasonic waves, and then the product is finished at a distillery in San Diego. Woodson uses the same French Oak wine barrels from his Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon wine-making process for this whiskey venture.

Woodson writes:

“Inspired by a group of cats years ago. Young, fabulous freshman came to the University of Michigan, and they wow’d us.[…] Batch Five, new label. For all my collectors out there… must have, baby. Woodson Whiskey. Cheers.”

The drink itself is described as follows:

WBW has a unique flavor with a light front end of Cabernet berries with a smooth bourbon middle and a long-lasting Carmel finish on the back of the mouth.

The mash was made in Kentucky, then sent in barrels to a manufacturer to accelerate the aging process by using ultrasonic waves (more Bourbon to stave contact). The Bourbon was then finished at our San Diego distillery in French Oak Cabernet wine barrels used to make Charles Woodson’s Napa Valley wine.

– – Quotes via The Wolverine Link – –