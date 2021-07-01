Michigan linebacker enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from MLive, Michigan LB Edward Warriner has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Warriner had previously transferred to the Wolverines from Michigan State.

From MLive:

Warinner, the rarely used linebacker-turned-special teams player, entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal this week, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive on Thursday. While the move doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Warinner will transfer, it allows coaches from other schools to contact him. And vice versa.