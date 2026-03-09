Dusty May Announces Huge Loss for 2026-27 Michigan Basketball Team

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball received some tough injury news on Monday, as head coach Dusty May revealed that guard L. J. Cason is expected to redshirt the 2026–27 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Cason suffered the injury in late February during Michigan’s win over Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball, dealing a significant blow to the Wolverines’ backcourt depth.

Why Michigan Plans to Redshirt Cason

Speaking with reporters Monday morning, May indicated that while Cason could theoretically return sometime next season, the coaching staff believes a redshirt year is the smarter long-term decision.

The main concern is the timeline. Because Cason tore his right ACL, his recovery could stretch deep into the 2026–27 campaign.

“I can’t imagine bringing him back in January after not playing for a year and a half,” May explained via 247Sports.

Instead of rushing the sophomore guard back midseason, Michigan appears ready to prioritize a full recovery and long-term development.

Surgery Timeline Still Uncertain

As of now, Cason has not yet undergone surgery, and there is currently no set date for the procedure.

May noted that the medical staff is carefully monitoring the situation before scheduling the operation.

“We want him to be a part of this stuff. We don’t want him to miss the NCAA Tournament. We don’t want him to miss the Big Ten Tournament,” May said.

“I think the longer we play, the longer the surgery will be… the medical people sometimes want to get all the swelling out. We lean on them.”

That means Cason will remain around the team as Michigan continues its postseason push before beginning the next phase of his recovery.

What Michigan Is Losing

Before the injury, Cason had carved out an important role in the Wolverines’ rotation.

During his true sophomore season, he averaged:

8.4 points per game

2.4 assists per game

1.9 rebounds per game

1.0 steal per game

18.6 minutes per game

His defensive energy and playmaking gave Michigan valuable depth in the backcourt, making his absence next season something the coaching staff will have to address.

Bottom Line

While the injury is a setback, the likely redshirt season gives Cason the best chance to return at full strength. If all goes well, the Wolverines could regain a healthy and experienced guard for the 2027–28 season rather than rushing him back prematurely.

For Michigan, the focus now shifts to finishing the current season strong — while ensuring one of their young guards gets the time he needs to fully recover.