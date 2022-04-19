Michigan loses defensive lineman to NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from The Michigan Insider, the Michigan Wolverines have lost a defensive lineman to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Michigan Insider is reporting that DL Jack Stewart, who is a former 3-star offensive lineman recruit who was switched to defense, has decided to enter the portal.

From Michigan Insider:

According to a Michigan spokesperson, the departure was due to Stewart’s plan to graduate in just three academic years. It was unclear to the spokesperson whether the 6-foot-4, 314-pounder had plans to continue playing collegiate football or not. Stewart was listed in the University of Michigan’s official directory as a political science major.

Now, it appears that the lineman will give football a try at another institution, as Stewart’s name has appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer, according to 247Sports sources.

Stewart is the second Wolverines player to enter the portal since April 15th.

NFL Draft Betting: The 2 Best Bets in the Top-5 Pick Market

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-five pick market.

It excludes Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (who is -170 to be the first pick of the draft). Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.