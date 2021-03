Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Michigan is losing one of their top wide receivers as Giles Jackson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Can confirm that #Michigan WR Giles Jackson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Story upcoming. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) March 29, 2021

In 5 games with the Wolverines in 2020, Jackson had 15 catches for 167 yards.

Jackson was expected by many to start for Michigan in 2021.

