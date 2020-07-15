41.2 F
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Michigan makes announcement regarding 2020 football ticket policy

U of M News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

On Wednesday, the University of Michigan released the following statement in regards to ticket policies if there is a 2020 football season.

As you can see below, there will be no season tickets in 2020 and only students and previous season ticket holders will be allowed to purchase individual game tickets.

From Michigan:

“We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan Stadium,” said Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time.”

As a result, the following policies will be in effect for the 2020 football season:

  • There will be no football season tickets. Status as a season ticket holder remains unchanged, and season ticket locations will be retained for the 2021 season.
  • If U-M is able to have fans at Michigan Stadium, all home games will be sold on an individual game basis, with sales limited to current season ticket holders and students. There will be no ticket sales to the general public.
  • For season ticket holders who elected to adjust their season ticket location/quantity during the June upgrade period, that new location/quantity will be retained for the 2021 season.
  • Details regarding a potential individual game sale will be communicated once a decision on playing with or without fans is finalized.
  • In the event that Michigan is able to have fans at any sporting event this season, all forms of ticketing will move to a mobile platform.

Season ticket holders will have three options to choose from regarding their previous payments for Preferred Seat Contributions (PSC) and season tickets: convert the previous payment to a tax-deductible athletic gift, apply payments toward the 2021 season, or request a refund. Once a final decision on the football season is made, the athletic ticket office will follow up with additional details on how to request the option for PSC and season tickets. Season ticket holders do not need to take any action at this time.

Michigan makes announcement regarding 2020 football ticket policy

