U of M News

Michigan makes decision on F Isaiah Livers

By Don Drysdale

U of M News

Michigan makes decision on F Isaiah Livers

On Wednesday night, the Michigan Wolverines will take on Rutgers in an important Big Ten game for both teams. Unfortunately,...
Read more
On Wednesday night, the Michigan Wolverines will take on Rutgers in an important Big Ten game for both teams.

Unfortunately, the Wolverines will be without Senior forward Isaiah Livers as the decision has been made that he will sit this one out with an injury.

With Livers in the lineup, Michigan has been one of the top teams in the nation and without him, they have been extremely average.

Comments

U of M News

Michigan makes decision on F Isaiah Livers

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday night, the Michigan Wolverines will take on Rutgers in an important Big Ten game for both teams. Unfortunately, the Wolverines will be without...
Read more
