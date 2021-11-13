Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum’s availability vs. Penn State

According to reports, Michigan will be without one of their star players when they take on Penn State on Saturday.

ESPN’s College Gameday is reporting that the Wolverines will be without RB Blake Corum against the Nittany Lions.

On the bright side, freshman Donovan Edwards is expected to be back in action and backup Hassan Haskins.

