Michigan makes decision on RB Donovan Edwards for matchup vs Maryland

When Michigan takes the field at noon today against Maryland, they will be without one of their best offensive players as RB Donovan Edwards will not play.

According to a report from Josh Henschke, is expected to be out for today’s Homecoming matchup vs. the Terrapins.

Following the Wolverines’ win over Connecticut, Jim Harbaugh had the following to say about Edwards.

“Donovan, we’ll see. Whether his status will be questionable or probable for next week, one of the two. Call it questionable to be on the safe side. He’s doing good. He’s feeling better.”

Freshman CJ Stokes is expected to back up starting RB Blake Corum.

ESPN reporting Donovan Edwards is expected to be out today, which is a moderate surprise. We were told all week that he would be used in an “as needed” fashion. Looks like as needed is “not needed” today. Better to side with caution here. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) September 24, 2022

Jim Harbaugh then gave quite the comparison for the 2022 Michigan Football team.

“Yeah, I like the team a lot. A good friend of mine, Jay Nordlinger — who I grew up with, was always on the same baseball teams and things like that, we’ve always remained friends — he’s got a great great way with words, always has, writing for the National Review — editor, senior editor,” Harbaugh said. “He sent me a great text this week and it really resonated with me. He said he just can’t wait to watch Michigan football and it reminds him of the days of Rick Leach and Harlan Huckleby and Anthony Carter and that’s the way he feels about this team. And I do as well. I’ve got that same feeling about this team.

