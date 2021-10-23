Michigan marching band trolls Ohio State with epic halftime performance [Video]

On Saturday, Michigan took on Northwestern, and next week the Wolverines will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. But that does not mean they are not thinking about their biggest rival, Ohio State.

During halftime of Saturday’s game, the Michigan marching band trolled the Buckeyes with an epic performance with featured a beer pong skit with an Ohio State ping pong ball missing the cup and a Michigan ball going in.

HAIL!

