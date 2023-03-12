Michigan Men’s Basketball learns 2023 NCAA Tournament fate

The Michigan men’s basketball team has failed to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. Despite being one of the most successful programs in the country recently, with five straight Sweet 16 appearances, the Wolverines were not selected for this year's tournament due to their 17-15 record. They are expected to participate in the NIT instead, a 32-team single-elimination event featuring some of the best teams that did not make the NCAA Tournament.

Key points:

Michigan men's basketball team misses NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015

Wolverines posted a 17-15 record, likely headed to the NIT instead

Michigan has been one of the most successful programs in the country recently, with five straight Sweet 16 appearances

Michigan was not among the eight Big Ten teams chosen for the tournament this year

The NIT is a 32-team, single-elimination event featuring some of the best teams that did not make the NCAA Tournament

Michigan last participated in the NIT in 2007

Big Picture: Michigan's Tournament Streak Ends

Michigan's failure to make the NCAA Tournament this year marks the end of their five-year streak of reaching at least the Sweet 16. While the Wolverines have been one of the most successful programs in recent years, this season's record fell short of expectations, and they were not among the eight Big Ten teams chosen for the tournament.

Bottom Line: Disappointment in Ann Arbor

Michigan basketball fans will be disappointed to see the end of the team's impressive streak of NCAA Tournament success. The Wolverines' absence from the tournament will also impact the school's athletic program, as a strong showing in March Madness can generate significant revenue for universities. The team's participation in the NIT will provide an opportunity to end the season on a high note and give younger players valuable postseason experience.