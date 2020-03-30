44.9 F
Detroit
Monday, March 30, 2020
type here...
MSU NewsU of M News

Could Michigan/Michigan State basketball seniors run it back? NCAA to vote

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
moderate rain
44.9 ° F
46 °
44 °
93 %
2.9mph
90 %
Sat
49 °
Sun
55 °
Mon
48 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Red Wings potential ‘fourth jersey’ leaked [Photo]

According to Icethetics, based on some confidential reports, it is possible that the NHL's new 'fourth jersey' program in...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Have the Detroit Lions been bluffing leading up to NFL Draft?

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books and now the talk is heating back up...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Is Joe Burrow really going to fall into the Detroit Lions lap?

We are now less than a month away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft and around these...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Is it possible that we get to see at least two more matchups between Michigan State‘s Cassius Winston and Michigan‘s Zavier Simpson? According to reports, that is a possibility and it will be voted upon on Tuesday to see if that will become a reality.

The Student-Athlete Leaders from the Power Five schools across the country released a joined statement that includes asking “eligibility relief for ALL Division I athletes” who participated in spring sports, “as well as to athletes in winter sports that qualified for post-season, and were unable to complete the entirety of their season.”

Even if this were to be voted into action and players like Winston and Simpson would be allowed to return for another season, they could still choose to move on to professional basketball, whether it be the NBA or playing overseas.

Nation, is this something you would like to see happen?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMichigan’s Isaiah Livers releases statement regarding NBA decision
Next articleAG’s office asks for Michigan State basketball player to be investigated for sexual assault

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Could Michigan/Michigan State basketball seniors run it back? NCAA to vote

Is it possible that we get to see at least two more matchups between Michigan State's Cassius Winston and...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers releases statement regarding NBA decision

Arnold Powell - 0
This is one of the decisions we have been waiting for and we now have an answer. According to Michigan Junior forward Isaiah Livers, he...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s Austin Davis reveals big difference between Juwan Howard and John Beilein

Don Drysdale - 0
When former Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein announced prior to the 2019-2020 season that he was leaving for the NBA, most Wolverines fans...
Read more
General Topic

Betting Shows Dismal Outlook for Lions As They Start Free Agency with Surprising Signings

George Blouth - 0
There’s no skirting around the subject, 2019 was an abject disaster for Bob Quinn’s men, who had the haplessness of the Redskins to thank...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Marvin Jones wants to hit Detroit Lions record in 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
Marvin Jones is heading into the final year of his contract with the Detroit Lions and many have speculated that the Lions will not...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

AG’s office asks for Michigan State basketball player to be investigated for sexual assault

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, The Michigan Attorney General's office has asked for a Michigan State basketball player to be investigated for sexual assault, per an...
Read more

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers releases statement regarding NBA decision

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
This is one of the decisions we have been waiting for and we now have an answer. According to Michigan Junior forward Isaiah Livers, he...
Read more

Michigan’s Austin Davis reveals big difference between Juwan Howard and John Beilein

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
When former Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein announced prior to the 2019-2020 season that he was leaving for the NBA, most Wolverines fans...
Read more

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has unsettling prediction for NFL and college football

College Sports Arnold Powell - 0
COVID-19 has already shut down just about every single sport in America, including the NBA, MLB, and NHL. The question is, will this go...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.