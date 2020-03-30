Could Michigan/Michigan State basketball seniors run it back? NCAA to vote

Is it possible that we get to see at least two more matchups between Michigan State‘s Cassius Winston and Michigan‘s Zavier Simpson? According to reports, that is a possibility and it will be voted upon on Tuesday to see if that will become a reality.

The Student-Athlete Leaders from the Power Five schools across the country released a joined statement that includes asking “eligibility relief for ALL Division I athletes” who participated in spring sports, “as well as to athletes in winter sports that qualified for post-season, and were unable to complete the entirety of their season.”

NEW – Student-Athlete Leaders from Power Five schools across the country release a joint statement before the NCAA’s eligibility vote tomorrow. This is important to a lot of individuals. Please share. pic.twitter.com/ZaHKlAY3Mp — Matt Reynoldson (@MattReynKLKN) March 30, 2020

Even if this were to be voted into action and players like Winston and Simpson would be allowed to return for another season, they could still choose to move on to professional basketball, whether it be the NBA or playing overseas.

Nation, is this something you would like to see happen?