Michigan, Michigan State both in Top 20 of ESPN’s SP+ Rankings

ESPN has released their College football updated SP+ preseason projections for 2022 and both Michigan and Michigan State are in the Top 20.

The Wolverines, as you can see below, are currently the No. 4 ranked team in the SP+ rankings as they have the No. 6 offense and the No. 20 defense.

As far as MSU goes, they come in at No. 16 with a No. 33 offense and a No. 16 defense.

Here is what the Top 20 looks like.

Both Michigan and MSU are coming off outstanding seasons.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff, while the Spartans won 11 games, including a win over Michigan.

MSU also won the Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh and they got a nice ring for doing so 😉 Too soon?

Nation, who do you think will have the better season in 2022? UM or MSU?

